Messi to show off acting chops as PSG star set to appear in comedy drama 'Los Protectores'

The Argentina star is set to trade his boots for the small screen with a role in a popular programme next year

Lionel Messi is no stranger to putting on a show on the pitch, but the Paris Saint-Germain star is about to put his skills to a very different test after it was revealed he will appear in a television show.

The Argentina star is set to feature in Los Protectores, a series made in his native country, after temporarily trading his boots for the bright lights of the small screen.

With a World Cup looming at Qatar 2022 and another year on his contract at Parc des Princes, fans need not worry that it is the end of a highly successful career - but the forward might just have another magic touch on his hands.

What TV show is Messi appearing in?

The Argentine will appear in the second season of Los Protectores, a comedy-drama that tracks the fortunes of three football agents who, in order to stave off bankruptcy, make an alliance to represent a major international star.

Messi is expected to have a small role in the global production, which will air its next run in 2023, and was able to film his scenes while playing in Paris, impressing his co-stars.

"It really surprised us all, not only with his quality as a person but also with his acting quality," actor Andres Parra stated.

Who else has appeared on screen in their playing days?

Messi is far from the first football superstar to take time out from their busy schedule for a television role - in fact, he is not even the first PSG player.

Former Barcelona team-mate Neymar made a memorable cameo on the hit Netflix series Money Heist, while David Beckham had a brief turn on a charity special of the popular British sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

Jogging back even further in time, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness appeared in the acclaimed BBC2 drama Boys from the Blackstuff during his playing days on Merseyside.

