'I wish you all a Merry Christmas!' - Ronaldo, Neymar, Haaland & footballers celebrate the holiday season

Christmas has arrived for another year and millions across the world are celebrating the festive season, including some of the biggest names in football.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Neymar and many more have taken to social media to share their holiday greetings with the world as they spend time with family and friends.

GOAL has rounded up the celebratory posts of football's best known stars below!

De coração cheio, desejo a todos um Feliz Natal! 🎅🏻🙏🏽❤️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/yCOLAzuhf8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2021

Bringing a festive message to our Reds across the world! 🎄⭐️



Have a special day ❤️#MUFC | #Christmas pic.twitter.com/pXdg05p9Gg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 wishing you all health and happiness ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all my followers man. Love y’all for showing support and banter all year. Good vibes. Have a nice day with your loved ones ❤️🙌🏾 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 25, 2021