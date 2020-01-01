‘Mendy’s only had five saves to make in seven games’ – Chelsea improving as a collective, says Green

The former Blues goalkeeper has been impressed by a new arrival between the sticks, but credits those in front of him with turning the tide

Edouard Mendy has made a positive impression at , but Robert Green is eager to point out that defensive improvement by the Blues is a result of collective effort.

A summer signing by the Blues has kept seven clean sheets through nine appearances since being snapped up from Rennes.

Four of those shutouts have come in five Premier League outings, with Frank Lampard’s side able to start climbing the table as a result.

Mendy has offered the stability that Chelsea lacked with Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, with confidence surging through a star-studded squad.

A once leaky outfit are now anything but, with Green hoping that the Blues can continue to give their new No.1 little to do.

The former Chelsea keeper told Sky Sports: “In five games he’s made seven saves, so that highlights how well Chelsea have marshalled it.

“When you are looking at it, you are looking at it with Thiago Silva and with Reece James obviously has played a lot, and there is [Cesar] Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma.

“They have continuity in their defenders and when you have that coming into a club, the ability to be able to communicate is key.

“Thiago Silva has been in there, his positioning sense, his ability to pull people around and get them into the positions that he wants to.

“In the game where he had his slip and the team looked open and exposed is one that they have really managed to bring together.

“The trust is there. The defence puts trust on the attack at Chelsea, that the guys up front will score goals.

“They can take a bit more of a conservative view with it. You look at Ben Chilwell, he is up there every week getting goals, assists and causing havoc in the opposing area.

“With the goalkeeper, I think he has looked assured. Playing out from the back is something that can be worked on, but they have managed to change the style of play slightly and it has really suited them.

“They have got big tests in the future but so far they are flying.”

Mendy may be given the chance to line up against his former club on Tuesday, as Chelsea return to action, while the Blues’ next Premier League outing is set to see them play host to old adversaries and the familiar face of Jose Mourinho.