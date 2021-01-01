Mendy equals Champions League record after Chelsea keeper shuts out Man City

The Senegal star was barely tested as he joined Santiago Canizares and Keylor Navas in an exclusive club

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy equalled the Champions League's clean sheet record on Saturday after Manchester City became the latest side to be frustrated by the towering Senegal international.

City found no way past the 29-year-old over 90 minutes and went down 1-0 in the final, with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal of the game just before half-time.

It was the Blues' second Champions League crown and, while there are plenty of heroes in their squad, few did as much to clinch the title as the man between the posts.

History made in Porto

Mendy's clean sheet against City was the ninth he has managed in this season's Champions League.

Only two keepers have ever reached that number in a single campaign, meaning the Chelsea star joins an extremely exclusive club.

Both previous record holders set their mark with Spanish sides: Santiago Canizares for Valencia in the 2000-01 competition and Keylor Navas for Real Madrid in 2015-16.

9 - Édouard Mendy’s nine clean sheets for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this season is the most ever by a goalkeeper in their debut campaign in the competition. Wall. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/BdVrIGOj3M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

Mendy, though, is the first goalkeeper to register nine clean sheets in his first-ever Champions League campaign.

Credit must also be given to the Chelsea rearguard, which allowed just one shot on target from City throughout the 90 minutes and made Mendy's task far more straightforward than might have been expected before kick-off.

An instant success

Mendy arrived at Stamford Bridge at the end of September 2020, amid concerns over the form of previous number one Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The former Rennes keeper soon settled at his new home and became Chelsea's undisputed first choice, racking up 44 appearances in all competitions including Saturday's final.

