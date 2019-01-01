Mendy doesn’t envy Guardiola as Man City boss faces selection headache

The French full-back is back in contention after injury struggles, with the man calling the shots at the Ethiad Stadium left facing some tough calls

Benjamin Mendy says he does not envy the selection posers now facing boss Pep Guardiola, with the Blues boasting options aplenty in a star-studded squad.

The international left-back has added to those over recent weeks.

Mendy has struggled with a series of niggling knocks across his time at the Etihad Stadium, but has returned to full fitness and the City side.

He faces competition at left-back from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angelino, with Guardiola having to leave some serious talent disappointed every time he pieces together a starting XI.

Mendy told the club’s official website of that headache: “We know this team has players in all the positions.

“It’s not easy for the staff and the manager sometimes to say, ‘this guy plays’.

“All the players deserve to play, but we know how we need to work in training and after all the players respect the manager’s choice and we know he puts the best team on the pitch at the weekend.

“All our players work hard to be the best team.”

City’s next test is set to see them take in a trip to on Saturday, with Mendy expecting the Toffees to prove sticky opponents despite their struggles for consistency this season.

“ is a strong team in ,” said Mendy.

“They have good players, we know them, and playing away also is not easy.

“It is not easy to play there but we’ll give everything to do what we need to do.

“When we go there, we want to put on a show, to play how we play all the time, to keep going the same way.

“If we are focused and every player gives his all for the team, we can get the result.”

After taking in a visit to Merseyside, City will then turn their attention to a clash with on Tuesday.

Article continues below

European success is a top priority for the Blues this season, but they will continue to take things one game at a time.

Mendy said: “Every team wants to win this cup, but we are focused on every game.

“We want to win and when we kick-off we play to win the game, so Everton first and after we work on Dinamo.”