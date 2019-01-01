Melbourne City 5 Central Coast Mariners 0: Tottenham-owned Harrison leads rout with brilliant brace

Melbourne City made light work of Central Coast Mariners on Friday as Shayon Harrison netted a well-taken brace.

youngster Shayon Harrison was the star for Melbourne City as his brace helped inspired a stunning 5-0 A-League win over rock-bottom Central Coast Mariners on Friday to end the regular season.

The Mariners offered precious little and were well-beaten by Warren Joyce's men, who head into the Final Series play-off on a high.

After a drab start, City took the initiative in the 35th minute thanks to a fine solo goal from Harrison.

Picking the ball up the on the right flank, the winger skipped into the box between two defenders, dribbled past another and then placed his effort into the bottom-left corner.

It was 2-0 just before the break, with Scott Jamieson's cross picking out the unmarked Riley McGree, who volleyed home emphatically.

Things were much the same after the interval, with City extending their lead in the 50th minute when Dario Vidosic tapped in Luke Brattan's low cross.

The Mariners were sinking without a trace and Harrison added to their misery with another impressively worked goal, as he picked the ball up on the halfway line, offloaded to Lachlan , then received a return pass into the area and coolly beat Adam Pearce.

Although VAR denied City a penalty, they did go on to add a fifth goal late on, as highly rated 19-year-old Ramy Najjarine rounded off an excellent move with a fine left-footed drive from 18 yards.

Victory moves City on to 40 points level with Wellington Phoenix, who will drop down a place if they lose by two or more goals against Perth Glory on Sunday.