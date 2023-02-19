'The media care about where I play more than I do!' - England star Daly 'not bothered' about No.9 role

England's Rachel Daly insists she's "not bothered" about her position despite being freed from defensive duties to score twice as a striker on Sunday.

Daly scored twice as England beat Italy

Often a defender but played as a No.9

Adamant that she will play wherever for the Lionesses

WHAT HAPPENED? Daly was at the double as the Lionesses beat Italy, her two headers ensuring victory either side of Sofia Cantore's equaliser. The Aston Villa star is often deployed as a full-back for her country, but took full advantage of the opportunity to play up front in this game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether she'd rather play as the No.9 than as a defender for England, Daly laughed as she told reporters after the game: "I'm not bothered! You can stand there all day and ask me the same questions and I'm going to give you the same answers because it's the truth. I think you guys care about where I play more than I do!

"I'm genuinely happy to play in any role. I think, obviously, playing in the No.9 is something I do week in, week out so it's a little bit more natural for me. But whatever role I'm given, I'll do it to the best of my ability."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Daly has long been a versatile asset for England, but her chances to lead the line have increased this season as she continues to excel in that role for her club - with no one in the Women's Super League having scored more goals this season. That ability to play several positions makes her place in this summer's World Cup squad feel even more assured.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DALY? The England star will hope to get another chance to shine when the Lionesses close out their Arnold Clark Cup campaign on Wednesday, against Belgium.