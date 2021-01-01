'I’m not going to spit my dummy out' - Manchester United midfielder McTominay won't 'cry' over Keane criticism

Scott McTominay is not about to "cry" over comments from Roy Keane that have questioned him at Manchester United.

The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports after seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffer a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on May 13: “I just look at the performance of the two midfielders, McTominay, he’s a good honest player. They’ve got Fred – as long as those two are playing in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning big trophies."

The outspoken Irishman is not the first to suggest that changes may be required in United's engine room in order for them to compete for the biggest prizes, but those words continue to be shrugged off by McTominay.

When Keane's jibe was put to him after the 2-1 win at Wolves, Scotland international midfielder McTominay told reporters: "What did he say?

"I didn’t see it, but it doesn’t ­matter. People talk. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that, but I’m not going to spit my dummy out and cry over ­something Roy Keane says.

"If that’s what he thinks, then that’s what he thinks. For me, it isn’t a drama. I’d be a fool if I went home worrying about what people think about me."

While Keane has been critical of the 24-year-old, former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson believes McTominay is capable of becoming the next great Scottish star at Old Trafford.

He said: "I signed him when he was seven or eight years of age. McTominay is of a similar type to Darren [Fletcher]. A bit long, lanky, a good winner of the ball, a good turn of pace going forward, a great attitude to the game.

"Going back to my time, we very seldom left Darren out of big games, especially against Arsenal. He was fantastic against them. If you put him against [Patrick] Viera, no problems.

"It's really rewarding for me to see a Scot coming through. Darren was one, McClair was a great Scot for us, a fantastic player. We've been blessed with great Scots right through going back to the king, Denis Law. It makes you proud."

On that show of support, McTominay - who has made another 48 appearances for United in all competitions this season - said: "Just to hear a man like Sir Alex mention your name is a privilege, never mind when he’s saying nice things about you, but I can never think to myself, ‘I’ve got his approval, he thinks I’m a good player’.

"I can’t ever be satisfied, even if I’ve got Ole’s ­approval, because it’s always about driving myself further to become a better player.

"I don’t want to feel settled. If I do that then I won’t push myself to the limits that I’ve got. I know where I’m at, and I know that I have got a lot more left in the tank to push myself more."

McTominay and United will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Villarreal in the Europa League final.

