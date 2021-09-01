Mbwana Samatta: Royal Antwerp sign Fenerbahce striker

The Tanzania international has joined the Belgian First Division A side from the Turkish Super Lig outfit for the rest of the season

Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta has joined Royal Antwerp on loan from Fenerbahce, the Belgian First Division A side has announced.

Since joining the Turkish Super Lig outfit from Aston Villa, the African star has struggled in front of goal. In the 2020-21 campaign, he scored just five times despite making 27 league appearances.

Nonetheless, he has been shipped to the Bosuilstadion Antwerp where he is expected to rediscover his scoring form under manager Brian Priske.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Samatta is expected to return to Sukru Saracoglu Stadium as he would hope to see off his contract until the summer of 2024.

“The 28-year-old striker from Tanzania comes over from Turkish [club] Fenerbahce, who we will meet in the UEL group stage. He will be hired until the end of the season with a purchase option,” a statement from Royal Antwerp read.

“Samatta became champion two years ago at KRC Genk, where he played a total of five seasons. In 191 games, he scored 76 times and handed out 20 assists.

“In 2020, he made the move to Aston Villa in the Premier League, after which he moved to Fenerbahce. Good luck at the Tawny Owl, Ally!”

With this move, he becomes the seventh player from Africa in Priske’s squad. Others include Abdoulaye Seck (Senegal), Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria), Nill De Pauw (Congo), Luete Ava Dongo (Congo), Bruny Nsimba (Angola) and Opoku Ampomah (Ghana).

He is expected to join with the rest of his teammates after the international window as they continue their Belgian top-flight campaign.

The African star will lead the Taifa Stars’ attack when they visit DR Congo at the Stade TP Mazembe, Lubumbashi in Thursday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Article continues below

Samatta could make his debut when Antwerp travel to Kehrwegstadion for their league fixture against Stefan Kramer’s KAS Eupen.

After five matches played so far, the four-time Belgian kings are 15th on the log having accrued five points from five games. Their last outing ended in a 2-2 draw at home against OH Leuven.

During his time at Genk, he wrote his name in the history books being the first Tanzanian to feature in the Champions League having featured against Salzburg on December 20, 2019.