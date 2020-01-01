Mbeleck in scoring debut as Sunday and Sumaila make winning start with Maccabi Kiryat Gat

The Cameroonian, Nigerian and Ghanaian stars were in fine form on their maiden appearances against Hapoel Petach Tikva

Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck made a scoring debut for Maccabi Kiryat Gat as Uchechi Sunday and Sherifatu Sumaila starred in their 3-0 away victory in Thursday night's Ligat Al opening match.

's Mbeleck joined the Israeli outfit this summer, along with 's Sunday and 's Sumaila as Eyal Sade handed the African trio starting roles in the team's first league tie.

Before Thursday's game, Mbeleck and Sunday opened their goal accounts for Maccabi's 3-0 win over Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, with the Cameroonian netting once and Nigerian twice in the Israeli Cup tie.

Alina Metkalov opened the scoring for the visitors after just 21 minutes of action at HaMoshava Stadium before Mbeleck found the breakthrough a minute later to double the lead.

After the break, both teams failed to see the back of the net until Shaked Oroviz grabbed a third of the match four minutes from full-time to guarantee a clinical winning start for Kiryat Gat.

The win puts Kiryat Gat in fourth position with three points from one match, while pointless Hapoel Petah Tikva are ninth on the log.

Ghana's Sumaila lasted the duration and Cameroon's Mbeleck, who was in action for 79 minutes has now two goals in two matches, while Nigeria's Sunday featured for 68 minutes for Kiryat.

On the other hand, Ghana goalkeeper Edem Atovor was in action for Petah Tikva for the entire duration of the match but could not save her side from crashing against last season's runners-up.

Tikva will travel to face Hapoel Ra'anana in the next game on December 31, while Kiryat will take on Maccabi Holon on back-to-back away matches on the same day.