Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr score penalties in Rennes French Cup triumph
Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr helped Rennes clinch the French Cup with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over PSG on Saturday.
The Senegal internationals were on parade for the entire duration of an eventful encounter that saw PSG's Kylian Mbappe sent off during extra-time.
Dani Alves and Neymar's efforts were cancelled out by Presnel Kimpembe's own goal and Mexer's strike as both teams headed into the shoot-out.
Niang scored the first penalty for Rennes while Sarr converted the winning spot-kick that gave them a 6-5 lead before Christopher Nkunku blasted his effort off target.
The triumph ended the Red and Blacks' 36-year wait for a major title and also guarantees them a qualifying ticket for next season's Uefa Europa League.
Niang and Sarr are expected to play a part in Senegal's campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Teranga Lions have been drawn against Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C.