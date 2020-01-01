'Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or before Neymar' - Fabinho would welcome Liverpool move for PSG star

The defensive midfielder is confident his ex-Monaco team-mate will reach the top of the game and feels Sadio Mane deserved the big prize in 2019

Fabinho has tipped star Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or and hopes to team up with him at in the future.

Having already won the World Cup with and three titles in his spells with and PSG, 21-year-old Mbappe has proven himself as a top talent and is wanted by Europe's top teams.

The striker has been regarded as one of the best young players in world football since he broke through at Monaco four years ago and he has been tipped by many to win the Ballon d'Or in his career.

He is not the only PSG star tipped to claim the annual award, as attacking team-mate Neymar is aiming to seal his place among the world's best players, too.

But Fabinho is confident his former Monaco team-mate will claim the top prize ahead of his Brazilian compatriot while revealing he would love to be reunited with the attacker at Anfield.

"Mbappe will have a Ballon d'Or before Neymar," Fabinho told Telefoot . "I would like to welcome him to Liverpool."

While he believes Mbappe is destined to reach the top of the game, he feels one of his Liverpool team-mates has been unfairly overlooked, having seen Liverpool hero Sadio Mane miss out in 2019 as Lionel Messi claimed it for the sixth time in his career .

"Sadio Mane deserved the Ballon d'Or," he added. "He's the best player in Liverpool."

Liverpool are on course to win a first Premier League title in 30 years as they remain unbeaten after 21 matches and 16 points clear of second-placed .

And the defensive midfielder is confident his side can go all the way under the guidance of coach Jurgen Klopp.

"Liverpool will be champion yes. It’s the best team in the world," he said. "Finish the season invincible? There are no plans to lose.

"Klopp is the best coach in the world, yes."

Fabinho was been linked with a return to France amid reports PSG were interested in signing him, while were also said to be monitoring him.

"I don't regret not having signed at PSG," he said when asked about the links. "I could come back to Ligue 1 in the future.

"I have not been contacted by Real Madrid, but I would have liked to succeed there."