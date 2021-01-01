Mbappe to Real & Zidane takes France job? Varane addresses big rumours in Madrid

The Blancos defender would welcome another French forward to Santiago Bernabeu and appreciates why an international post may appeal to his boss

Raphael Varane would like to be joined by Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, a player he considers to be “one of the best in European football”, and can appreciate why the opportunity to take charge of the France national team may appeal to Zinedine Zidane.

Speculation regarding movement in and out of Santiago Bernabeu is nothing new for one of the biggest sporting organisations on the planet.

Transfer talk is being ramped up ahead of the summer, as a raid on Paris Saint-Germain for Mbappe is mooted once again, while it has been suggested that a change in the dugout could be made if a prominent international post becomes available in the near future.

What has been said?

Varane has told Europe1 on the rumours regarding a switch to Spain for World Cup-winning countryman Mbappe: “He’s still young but he has made huge progress and he keeps developing.

“He’s becoming an all-around player and he’s still a goalscorer, he’s one of the best.

“My goal is to play alongside the best players and Kylian is one of the best players in European football.”

Why do Real want Mbappe?

At just 22 years of age, the PSG striker has established a reputation as one of the finest talents in world football.

He has hit 120 goals through 160 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, while registering a further 16 efforts in 39 outings for his country.

It could be that he becomes available in the next window as no extension to a contract that is due to expire in 2022 has been signed at Parc des Princes.

What about Zidane’s future?

The opportunity to work with Zidane could help to lure Mbappe to Madrid, with the legendary Frenchman still calling the shots at the Bernabeu.

Questions have, however, been asked of his future as the Blancos look to defend the Liga crown and force their way into contention for Champions League honours.

The expectation is that a deal that still has a little over 12 months left to run will be honoured, but another exit could be made in 2022.

Didier Deschamps’ contract with France is due to expire after that year's World Cup in Qatar, with there a chance that he could pass a coaching baton to a fellow hero of France’s 1998 triumph.

Varane added on talk of Zidane taking charge of Les Bleus: “It’s a possibility.

Article continues below

“The French national team is a target for every French coach, it’s normal that he’s potentially considered but it’s not something relevant now.

“Our coach [Deschamps] is doing a very good job and we must focus on our short-term goals: clinching our presence in the World Cup and then the 2021 Euros.”

Further reading