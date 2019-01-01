Mbappe to Liverpool? Klopp says there isn't a club in the world that could afford PSG star

The German is a huge fan of the French attacker but has ruled out any move for him

Kylian Mbappe won't be lining up for anytime soon, with Jurgen Klopp firmly squashing talk of a potential transfer.

Reports emerged midweek that the Reds were considering joining the race to sign the star, who has been heavily linked with a future move to .

But while Klopp is a massive fan of the 20-year-old, he stressed that Liverpool simply can't afford to sign Mbappe.

"Ok, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign Mbappe, what a player he is,” Klopp said.

“But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story. I don't think there is a club in the world that can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. And we are involved in that too. We cannot do it, it is as easy as that.

"We have nothing [more] to say about it to be honest, but [buying] this calibre of player is difficult."

PSG director Leonardo came out this week to slam Real's continued pursuit of Mbappe, declaring he should be allowed to focus on fulfilling his potential and not be swamped by transfer speculation.

"Yes, it annoys me a little and it bothers [me]," the ex- international told RMC on Wednesday.

"This is not the time to talk about this. He still has two-and-a-half years of contract with us. It's time to stop all this.

"He is very important for us. He is the best young player that has. He is world champion and even the best player in the world. This is not the time to destabilise or touch him."

Mbappe is currently sidelined with an adductor problem and will PSG's next match against Brest.

Liverpool meanwhile face a massive Premier League clash against on Sunday, with Klopp's side looking to extend their lead atop the table.

The German coach has issued a rallying call to everyone involved with the club, encouraging them to make Anfield an even greater fortress.

"Everyone in the stadium has to be in absolutely top shape - even the guy who sells the hot dogs has to be in the top shape!" he said.

"Get to the stadium early, wait for the warm-up, be there. You can't make games bigger than they are already. At Anfield, that's really cool. Everything is prepared for a really good football game. It will be one, but not sure for whom."