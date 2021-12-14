'Mbappe burst out laughing!' - Tottenham transfer snub revealed by Spider-Man star Tom Holland

Kylian Mbappe has a number of options to consider as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs down, but the World Cup winner has already snubbed a plea from Spider-Man star Tom Holland for him to join Tottenham.

As things stand, the 22-year-old France international is due to hit free agency in the summer of 2022, with no fresh terms agreed at Parc des Princes.

Leading clubs from across Europe are hoping to enter into discussions from January, with La Liga giants Real Madrid expected to lead the charge, but there appears to be little chance of a global icon heading to north London.

What has been said?

London-born actor Holland, who stars in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', has revealed that he was snubbed when making a play for Mbappe on behalf of the team he supports at the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

He has told LADbible: “We went to the Ballon d’Or [ceremony] the other day and met Messi, it was crazy.

“We met Mbappe, I actually asked Mbappe ‘hey, nice to meet you’, and he was really friendly. And I said ‘mate, you have to come to Tottenham’, and he just burst out laughing.”

The bigger picture

Mbappe was caught on camera telling Holland it would be “impossible” for him to link up with Spurs, but he does have some big decisions to make on his future.

There is every chance that he will be on the move next year, with PSG thus far having been unable to thrash out fresh terms with one of the most sought-after talents on the planet.

They have seen Mbappe register 124 goals for them through 150 appearances, but are in serious danger of seeing one of their star players slip their net.

Real have made no secret of their desire to acquire a long-standing target, after seeing a big-money approach knocked back in the summer of 2021, and remain confident that they can add another ‘Galactico’ to their ranks.

Spurs, meanwhile, will have to turn their attention elsewhere, amid ongoing questions of how long Harry Kane will be sticking around at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Antonio Conte currently being linked with in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

