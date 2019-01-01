Mbappe's reason for not signing for Real Madrid revealed by former Monaco vice-president Vasilyev

The France striker opted for a move within his home country two years ago, but has been backed to still make the move to La Liga

Kylian Mbappe will have a future with beyond his days as he wants to "go further" than any other player, says former vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

The striker made the move to the capital from the principality outfit in 2017, initially on loan, after coming through the youth ranks at Monaco.

He helped Monaco to win during his stint on the French Riviera, before repeating the feat once he headed north in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, as well as claiming the World Cup in last year.

However, he has struggled to help Thomas Tuchel's side improve their European prospects, with the club suffering round-of-16 exits in both seasons so far to Madrid and .

Speaking on Telefoot, Vasilyev admitted that he would have rather sold Mbappe to Zinedine Zidane's side than PSG, and that he feels an eventual move to Los Blancos is "inevitable" given the striker's astronomical rise over the last few years during a "yes/no" series of questions.

In addition, the Russian backed the 20-year-old to claim the Champions League and that he reminds him of former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo in his drive to become the very best.

"Why did he not sign at Real?," he stated. "He told me: 'Vadim, I think it's too early, I'm Parisian, I do not want to leave my country like that, I want to become a great player here'.

"I told him, 'Kylian, you're right'. He wants to win. And of course the Champions League must be won for a player like that. If he wins it with Paris, it's better.

"He remains the same person, the same Kylian. It's just that he has gained importance, power in the global landscape.

"I know Cristiano Ronaldo quite well, and he always wants to break all records, go further. Kylian is the same."

Mbappe's exploits saw him crowned Golden Boy during his breakout year in 2017, while he has subsequently been nominated three times for the Ballon d'Or.

He will be expected to feature when PSG continue their Champions League campaign against on Wednesday.