Mbappe reaches 100 goals for PSG with strike against Montpellier

Kylian Mbappe’s strike against on Saturday in a 3-1 win marked his century of goals for , placing him in some elite company.

The 21-year-old only joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan from before making the transfer permanent the following year, and his goals have come at an impressive rate.

His first goal came against Metz on September 8 2017, his second appearance for the club in the league.

Mbappe’s first season with PSG was steady rather than spectacular in terms of goal return, but he stepped up a gear after his transfer was made permanent.

Teams in and around Europe were put to the sword in a campaign that yielded 39 goals in 28 matches.

felt the full force of Mbappe’s finishing talents on October 7, 2018 as he plundered four goals in a 5-0 rout, while hat-tricks were posted against and former club Monaco.

Mbappe’s hunger was made clear in his interview following his 13-minute, four-goal burst against Lyon.

"I should have scored more goals, it's part of the steps I have to go to get to the top,” Mbappe said. “As long as an attacker creates opportunities, everything is fine."

The 2019/20 season saw Mbappe spend time on the sidelines due to injury, but his goal return was as impressive as the previous campaign.

He returned 30 goals in 21 matches as he helped his club to a third successive crown.The season was not capped off as they would have hoped, as beat them 1-0 in the final.

Mbappe has spoken about going one better in Europe, while remaining dominant domestically, and he has kicked off the current season in sparkling form.

Two goals in the 3-2 loss to Monaco immediately after the international break took him to 99 goals for PSG and be brought up the century on December 5 against Montpellier.

Bringing up his century took him level with Dominique Rocheteau in equal fourth on PSG’s all-time goalscorers list.

He has some way to go to match top scorer Edinson Cavani’s 200, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 156 - but third-placed Pauleta on 109 will be overhauled this season barring injury.