Mbappe & Hakimi back in PSG training after post-World Cup holiday

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi have returned to Paris Saint-Germain training after an extended post-World Cup break.

Duo back in training

PSG nearly at full strength

Messi returned vs Angers

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's official account tweeted a video of the two jogging onto the training pitch before joining their team-mates on Thursday. While both players featured in the team's first two Ligue 1 games following the 2022 World Cup, manager Christophe Galtier granted them an extended break. The duo appeared to make the most of it, and were pictured holidaying in New York for a week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the return of Hakimi and Mbappe, Galtier now has a nearly fully fit squad at his disposal. Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi could all start together for the first time since before Qatar 2022 when PSG take on Rennes this weekend. Argentina captain Messi made his highly anticipated return to club action as a World Cup winner against Angers on Wednesday, and marked the occasion by scoring in a 2-0 win.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side face Rennes on Sunday as they continue their Ligue 1 campaign, having moved six points clear at the top of the table with their victory over Angers.