Mbappe forced out of Coupe de France final after horror tackle
Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major injury blow when striker Kylian Mbappe was forced off with an ankle injury during the first half of their Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne.
Mbappe was left in agony after being cythed down by a sliding challenge from Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin.
After several minutes of treatment he limped off the pitch in obvious discomfort and went straight down the tunnel.
Perrin was initially booked for the challenge but after consulting the VAR monitor, referee Amaury Delerue decided to upgrade his punishment to a yellow card.
Though the severity of the injury is yet to be known, Mbappe's partipcation in PSG's remaining fixtures this season could now be in doubt.
Thomas Tuchel's side take on Lyon in th Coupe de la Ligue final next week before taking on Serie A outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Lisbon.
