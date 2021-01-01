‘Is Mbappe convinced to stay at PSG? I don’t think so’ – Rothen feels head has been turned by Real Madrid

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has called for clarity from a World Cup winner regarding his future, with no contract extension signed as yet

Jerome Rothen has called on Kylian Mbappe to offer clarity on his contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain, with ongoing reports of interest from Real Madrid considered to have turned the head of a World Cup winner.

Transfer speculation is nothing new for one of the most sought-after players in world football, but a talented 22-year-old is doing little to silence the rumours as he continues to delay the signing of fresh terms at Parc des Princes.

Rothen is not convinced that a fearsome frontman wants to stay put, but is eager to point out that no one player is bigger than the Ligue 1 title holders and they will continue to thrive with or without Mbappe.

What has been said?

Rothen, who spent six years with PSG in his playing days, has told Parisfans.fr on Mbappe: “It is complicated. We are not in his head and he has personal goals and desires.

“Is he convinced to stay at PSG? I don't think so, since otherwise his contract would have already been extended.

“I think he felt that his future lay elsewhere. It is not a criticism, he has the right to think like that. I have the impression that he sometimes hides certain truths.

“It feels like he’s not being direct and I don't like that very much. Because it means that you are an opportunist, that your goal was to go to Real Madrid, but given the financial context of Madrid, you can't anymore. That's not very honest.

“My message to him is 'be clearer'. The club will continue with or without him.”

Will Mbappe stay at PSG?

The France international, who has hit 116 goals for PSG through 157 appearances, has continued to play cards close to his chest when it comes to big future calls.

He has been reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding a new deal in Paris, despite his current contract being due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Others at Parc des Princes have stated a desire for a definitive decision to be made, with sporting director Leonardo looking for a distracting saga to be brought to a close.

He has told France Bleu: “On Kylian Mbappe's contract, we've been talking for a long time.

“Before, it was mainly to be clear about our position and what we want. There, I think we are getting to the point where we must take a position and a decision. We have a good open dialogue.”

Has anything else been said?

Mbappe is not the only superstar performer to be approaching the final 12 months of his current contract.

Article continues below

Brazilian forward Neymar is in a similar situation, but Leonardo has stated his belief that two notable deals will be done.

He has told RMC Sport: “Mbappe and Neymar are Parisians and they will stay in Paris forever.”

Further reading