'Mbappe can't play every game' - Tuchel reacts to PSG selection criticism

The French giants left out their star men against Strasbourg as their attempt to seal the Ligue 1 title was foiled at Parc des Princes

coach Thomas Tuchel said he had to rest his star men as stopped his team from sealing the title on Sunday.

Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria were left out, with Kylian Mbappe named on the bench as a 2-2 draw kept the league crown out of PSG's hands for now.

Tuchel sent on Mbappe after an hour of the game at Parc des Princes in a bid to grab victory.

But an astonishing late miss from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting following Thilo Kehrer's equaliser denied them victory.

Tuchel reacted tetchily when asked on Canal+ about not starting with Mbappe, saying: "I make a mistake and I am asked if I regret not having started Kylian. I explained it twice, three times, 100 times before the match."

Speaking to L'Equipe, he said: "I don't like playing without Neymar, Edi, Di Maria, all the players who can make a difference.

"But it was necessary. Kylian felt something in his muscles over the last three games. It's not always possible to play him."

Of Choupo-Moting's miss, when he stopped Christopher Nkunku's trickling shot on the line as he tried to get the final touch, Tuchel added: "I think he's lacking confidence. He's not here to start every game but he is at the moment because we have a lot of injuries.

"It's not his role. He's a great substitute."

Choupo-Moting attempted to brush off the incident which came as he tried to claim his second goal of the night.

"We are a team, a family and a team," he said. "They know I did not do it on purpose."

Article continues below

Of the whistles from the home crowd, he added: "No, it does not affect me. I did not pay attention.

"It is normal that there are people who are disappointed. I always give everything.

"I was happy to score the first goal. But, unfortunately, there are actions like that. Those who know football know that it happens."