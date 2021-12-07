Mbappe beats Messi's record to become youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals

Kylian Mbappe reached another milestone in his already glittering career by becoming the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals, breaking the previous record held by PSG team-mate Lionel Messi.

The France striker needed just 70 seconds to open the scoring against Club Brugge at Parc des Princes.

In doing so, he reached Champions League 30 goals at the age of 22 years and 352 days, while Messi was 23 years, 131 days old when he reached that milestone back in 2010.

Mbappe at the double

Mbappe's opener was PSG's earliest Champions League goal since September 2016, when Edinson Cavani took just 42 seconds to score against Arsenal.

It did not take long for Mbappe to find the net once more, the striker volleying home Angel Di Maria's pass to double PSG's lead after just six minutes, 23 seconds.

That represented the second-fastest brace by a player from the start of a Champions League match, behind only Rodrygo, who took just six minutes, 13 seconds to score twice for Real Madrid against Galatasary in November 2019.

Not content with scoring himself, Mbappe then turned provider by teeing up Messi to curl home PSG's third goal after 38 minutes.

Mbappe now has 11 goals and 14 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season.

