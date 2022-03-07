Kylian Mbappe is expected to be ready for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Real Madrid after picking up an injury in training, GOAL can confirm.

The 23-year-old fired PSG to a late 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 tie at Parc des Princes to give the Ligue 1 leaders a narrow lead to take to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side were left concerned that they would have to finish the job without Mbappe if he fails to shake off a fresh knock, but the club is hopeful that he'll be helathy enough to play.

What's the situation?

Mbappe sustained an injury during a PSG training session on Monday morning and will now undergo medical exams to assess the damage.

Depending on the severity of the issue, the Frenchman could miss the club's midweek trip to Madrid to focus on his recovery.

However, initial medical examinations have not revealed a fracture, GOAL can confirm.

What was said?

PSG confirmed Mbappe's injury on Monday, saying that he will be further assessed on Tuesday.

"Kylian Mbappe received a shock on his left foot during training today," the club said. "He was treated this afternoon.

"The clinical examination is reassuring and a new assessment will be made in 24 hours."

How big a loss would Mbappe be?

Mbappe was absent from PSG's most recent Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday due to suspension.

Lionel Messi took the World Cup winner's spot in the number nine role but the French giants suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at Nice, and Pochettino will surely now be sweating on his fitness for the Madrid tie.

Article continues below

Mbappe is PSG's top scorer this season with 24 goals to his name from 34 appearances, and it has also been suggested that the outcome of the Champions League clash with the Blancos will have a major bearing on his future.

GOAL has reported that Madrid are confident of signing Mbappe on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, and knocking PSG out of Europe would surely boost their chances of sealing a deal as the Parisians continue to struggle to tie him down to fresh terms.

Further reading