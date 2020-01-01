Max Gradel scores first Sivasspor goal in comeback victory over Erzurumspor

The Ivorian winger opened his goal account for his new employers on Sunday

Max Gradel netted his first-ever goal for Sivasspor as they came from behind to defeat Erzurumspor at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 32-year-old Ivorian joined the Yigidos this summer after leaving French side on a free transfer.

Gradel made his debut in the season opener at home to Alanyaspor last week, but it ended in a 2-0 defeat as he played for the entire game.

More teams

He started on Sunday and Sivasspor went behind again to an Arvydas Novikovas goal in the 70th minute.

⚽️ GOOOOOL GOOOL GOL Yeni sezonun ilk golü 83' Arouna Kone

BŞB. Erzurumspor 1-1 Demir Grup Sivasspor pic.twitter.com/k6WY3efWNS — Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) September 20, 2020

Riza Calimbay’s men were however not leaving Erzurum without a fight and clawed their way back first through Ivorian veteran and substitute Arouna Kone who scored a header from an Erdogan Yesilyurt corner.

Gradel then turned out to be the hero of the day with a sizzling winner. He received a pass from Hakan Arslan on the left and made a run into the box, sending Erzurumspor right-back Cenk Alkilic to the cleaners and blasting in a fierce shot from a tight angle that gave Benin goalie Fabien Farnolle no chance.

Gradel put in a Man of the Match performance, registering a total of five shots, 47 touches and completing 21 of his 28 passes (75%). The former winger had 100% success in his long balls and successful dribbles while also winning six of eight total duels.

⚽️ GOOOOOL GOOOL GOL 86' Max Gradel

BŞB. Erzurumspor 1-2 Demir Grup Sivasspor pic.twitter.com/uZ7DNiMPiX — Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) September 20, 2020

He has previously played for and Bournemouth in and in .

Article continues below

The match featured a host of Africans for both sides. For Sivasspor, bar Gradel, Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa, Franco-Malian defender Samba Camara, midfielder Faycal Fajr, Mali forward Mustafa Yatabare and Chad forward Casimir Ninga, all started. Coming off the bench were Kone and Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie.

Starting for Erzurumspor were Cameroonian duo Petrus Boumal and Adolphe Teikeu and also Beninese Farnolle. Off the bench were Algerian and Ivorian midfielders Jugurtha Hamroun and Ibrahim Sissoko.

Sivasspor will be host to Ankaragucu at the Sivas Arena next Sunday.