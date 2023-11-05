USMNT star Matt Turner was dropped to the bench by Steve Cooper for Nottingham Forest's clash with Aston Villa.

Turner dropped from Forest lineup

Keeper has many owners in FPL

Vlachodimos starts against Aston Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old has started every Premier League game for the Trees so far this season after his move from Arsenal in the summer. However, the keeper has now been dropped seemingly due to his mistake against Liverpool. The move is bad news for his 1,715,339 owners in Fantasy Premier League as they will now be forced to rely on their alternative goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cooper had backed the USMNT star ahead of the Villa clash, with his omission from the starting XI coming as a surprise. Fellow new signing Odysseas Vlachodimos was selected in his place.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT star will hope to make an impression on Cooper in training in the coming week.