Davies bid Pahang goodbye as JDT transfer inches closer
After five seasons with Pahang, it is goodbye from former captain Matthew Davies after the right back all but confirmed his move to Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim.
It has been a relatively spell spent with The Elephants for Davies since his arrival in 2015 with one FA Cup winner's medal in 2018 and one runner-up medal in 2017.
Twice with Pahang he finished second in the Super League behind the probably future employers, in 2017 and 2019 - a time where he cememted a place with the Malaysian national team.
Today is a bittersweet day for me, my time at Pahang FA has come to an end. After five seasons with the club and over 150 games I’m saying my farewells. It’s hard to put into words what representing this state meant to me and how hard it will be to part. Pahang will forever have a special place in my heart, I can’t thank my teammates, Pahang FA staff and of course the fans enough. I want to thank Tengku Muda Pahang for always having faith in me and allowing me to captain this team since 2016, it’s truly been an honour. Hari ini merupakan hari yang pahit manis bagi saya kerana terpaksa memberitahu bahawa hari ini merupakan hari terakhir saya bersama pahang fa. setelah lima musim dengan kelab ini dan lebih 150 perlawanan , saya terpaksa memberitahu perpisahan saya. Amat sukar untuk saya mengucapkan dalam kata2 bahawa negeri ini amat lah bermakna bagi saya dan betapa sukarnya untuk dipisahkan. Pahang akan selamanya ada tempat yang istimewa di hati saya, saya ingin mengucapkan jutaan terima kasih yang tak terhingga kepada rakan sepasukan saya, kakitangan Pahang FA dan terutama sekali para2 peminat. Saya ingin mengucapkan terima kasih kepada Tengku Muda Pahang kerana selalu mempercayai saya dan membenarkan saya menjadi kapten pasukan ini sejak 2016, ini menjadi penghormatan bagi saya dan saya akan mengingati detik2 manis ini selama-lamanya. Walaupun saya berada di tempat lain, Pahang tetap di hati saya.
Penning a farewell and thank you note on his personal Instagram page, Davies went on to say how much he treasured the time spent with Pahang and valued the captaincy responsibility he was handed down.
This probably transfer moved very quickly in recent days following JDT's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League where S. Kunanlan struggled badly.
It is thought that with a year's left on his contract, Davies would have seen that out before moving to JDT in 2021 but obviously the goalposts have shifted drastically since.
A player unveiling event has been called by JDT for Monday 17 February, where Davies is expected to be the latest player revealed to join the club.
