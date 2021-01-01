Matlou: Kgatlana celebrates Banyana legend's professional debut for Eibar

The South Africa international made her debut for Eibar at the age of 35 and her compatriot voiced her pride on Twitter

Thembi Kgatlana has congratulated Noko Matlou after she made her eagerly awaited professional debut for on Wednesday.

The striker, who was the first South African to be named African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2008, lasted the duration of a 2-0 victory over Logrono in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

Matlou had arrived from South African side Maindies in October and so fulfilled her dream of becoming a full professional at 35 years of age.

Eibar star Kgatlana also became the second Banyana star to win the African Women's Footballer of the Year 10 years after Matlou.

Kgatlana took to Twitter to pay tribute to her compatriot's achievement, wishing Matlou "many more games".

"Solid performance from Noko Matlou on her debut. Congratulations mate, here is to many more games!," she wrote on Twitter.



Solid performance from @nokomatlou17 on her debut. Congratulations mate, here is to many more games! 💙❤ — Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) January 6, 2021

Eibar started the year on a high on Wednesday following a disappointing end to 2020, when they suffered 4-2 defeat at .

Kgatlana continued in her rich vein of form, providing an assist for the opening goal against Logrono, so far racking up five assists and five goals in 12 appearances this season.

Having featured together for the first time in Eibar's victory over the visitors, the Banyana duo will hope to power the Spanish top-flight debutants to more wins in their bid to retain their status.

Iker Dorronsoro's side will be counting on the fine form of Matlou and Kgatlana as they hope to build on their home win over Iker Dorronsoro's team when they visit on Sunday.