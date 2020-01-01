Mata praises 'very clever' Van de Beek after starring in Man Utd win

The Dutch midfielder is settling in nicely at his club and has already earned a big admirer

Juan Mata praised Donny van de Beek for his "very clever" assist in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Brighton and says he loves playing in the same side as his new team-mate.

Van de Beek, signed from earlier this month in a deal rising to £49 million (€54m/$63m), played in Mata for United's second goal in Wednesday's last-16 tie with a delightful back-heeled pass.

Having also teed up Scott McTominay for the visitors' first-half opener at the Amex Stadium, Mata has now been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 15 starts for the club.

More teams

The Spaniard was named as the sponsors' man of the match but he was quick to praise Van de Beek for his part in what proved to be a routine victory for United.

"It was a very clever assist. He's a very clever player," Mata told Sky Sports. "I love playing with him because he finds pockets and spaces.

"He understands football in a way that I like, which is playing one-twos, passing and moving, and the goal was like that."

United were fortunate to grab a late 3-2 Premier League win at the same venue four days ago but this victory was far more straightforward come full-time, with substitute Paul Pogba adding a third goal via a deflected free-kick.

Dean Henderson was called into action to keep out Leandro Trossard with a top-class save at 1-0, though Mata was pleased with his side's overall display on 's south coast.

"They have a great manager who tries to play attractive football. They also change the system in the game, so you have to be alert," he said. "Today I think we played really good.

"We created chances in the second half, we had even more chances to kill the game. So we're happy today.

Article continues below

"We want to lift trophies for our fans. We want to do it again. We try to win every game. This is different this year with the early stage.

"I feel good physically and mentally and have a passion for the game. I have a lot of football left in my legs and my mind."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side next face in the Premier League on Sunday.