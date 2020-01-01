Mata’s Man Utd advice to Cavani focuses on umbrellas as Uruguayan adjusts to life in England

A proven goalscorer has joined the ranks at Old Trafford, with a fellow Spanish speaker helping the South American to find his feet in Manchester

Juan Mata is doing his best to help Edinson Cavani adjust to life in , with the midfielder revealing that his best advice to the Uruguayan has focused on umbrellas.

A proven goalscorer was snapped up by the Red Devils when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his striking ranks on deadline day, with former star Cavani plucked out of the free agent pool.

He boasts no prior experience of life in the Premier League, but is 33 years of age and experienced enough to handle most challenges that are thrown at him.

United have taken to easing Cavani into the fold at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial remaining their favoured option in a number nine post.

The South American has, however, opened his goal account for the club and remains a useful alternative at Solskjaer’s disposal.

Mata believes Cavani is capable of maintaining the standards he has set across a distinguished career to date while in rainy Manchester, with a prolific performer requiring more assistance off the pitch than on it.

“Well, I’m very happy Edinson has come here because he is a very professional player, a very committed team-mate and very driven, during all his career,” Mata told United Review.

“Also, Edinson is very humble, of course, and he is a guy who likes the countryside. I think he’s settled now in his house in the countryside, which he is happy about.

“Of course, I told him that it is important to have a couple of umbrellas, not only one, in Manchester so I am sure he’s got a few! He is loving where he lives and his family is also happy.”

Mata is playing an important role in Cavani’s adjustment to a new challenge in the Premier League, with the World Cup winner one of several Spanish speakers that can get messages across.

“Yeah, I try,” Mata added on aiding the communication process.

“Of course, he is getting used to the English language so I am trying to translate for him.

“There are a few of us that can do it and I am happy to do so.

“Hopefully he’ll keep scoring, like he did against . Everyone knows his qualities so I’m not going to only discover now where Edinson Cavani is in the football world.”

United will be back in action on Tuesday when they take in a home date with .