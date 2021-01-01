Mason named interim Tottenham boss following Mourinho sacking

The Lilywhites have confirmed that the Englishman will step into the dugout until the end of the season

Ryan Mason has been appointed as Tottenham's new interim manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking on Monday.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties at Spurs after 17 months in the hot-seat, just six days before he was due to oversee the team's appearance in the 2020-21 Carabao Cup final.

Mason, who had been serving as the club's head of player development, will now be tasked with delivering their first major trophy since 2008 and will see out the remainder of the season before a new permanent boss is installed over the summer.

What's been said?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed the news in an official statement , which reads: "We have great belief in this squad of talented players.

"We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

