Mason Mount seals £60m Man Utd transfer as Erik ten Hag lures primary transfer away target from Chelsea

England midfielder Mason Mount has completed a £60 million ($76m) move to Manchester United from Chelsea.

Signs five-year contract

Ten Hag lands primary target

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount completed a medical with his new club before signing a five-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028 - with the option of an extra year. United will reportedly pay Chelsea £55m upfront for the 24-year-old, and GOAL has confirmed that the extra £5m in add-ons is dependent on whether he wins the Premier League and or Champions League on multiple occasions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly identified Mount as his primary summer target early on, with the England international deemed to be the ideal fit for his tactical system. Chelsea had taken steps to try and extend Mount's contract beyond it's 2024 expiry date, but a final agreement was never reached, and he has opted to take on a new challenge away from Stamford Bridge after buying into Ten Hag's vision for his future at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said in his first interview for United's official website. "Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

United football director John Murtough added: “Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad. We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford. His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

"Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount has become United's first major signing of the summer, bringing to an end his long affiliation with Chelsea. He initially joined the Blues academy ranks way back in 2005 and graduated to the senior squad 12 years later, before going on to appear in 195 games across all competitions for the club. Mount recorded 33 goals and 37 assists in a Chelsea shirt, picking up Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winners' medals along the way.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? The midfielder will be available for the start of United's pre-season schedule, which is set to include a tour of the United States. Mount could make his competitive debut for the club in their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.