Mason Greenwood 'has four options' if Man Utd decide not to bring him back but MLS move deemed unlikely

Manchester United have not made a decision on Mason Greenwood's future but the striker won't lack for options even if he does not return to the club.

The 21-year-old striker remains suspended by the Red Devils who have confirmed they are conducting their "own process" after criminal charges in a case relating to allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour were dropped.

Should the Red Devils decide against bringing Greenwood back to Old Trafford, then the striker will look for a new club, according to The Sun. Greenwood is expected to try and find another team in Europe, the Middle East, the Chinese Super League or in the United States.

A transfer to Major League Soccer is said to be unlikely at this stage due to Greenwood's wages. Clubs are expected to be unwilling to spend a vast proportion of their salary cap on the striker.

Greenwood currently earns a salary of around £75,000 a week at Manchester United and may have to lower those demands if he is to succesfully find a new club outside of the Premier League.

It remains unclear when Manchester United will make a final decision on Greenwood. Red Devils' staff are said to be "split" over whether the striker should be allowed to play for the club again.

However, several members of the club's women's team are said to be "deeply uncomfortable" at the prospect of Greenwood coming back to United.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been in touch with Greenwood for the first time since charges were dropped. The manager recently called the striker to check on his physical and mental well-being.