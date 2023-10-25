More recognition for Mary Earps! Man Utd star only Lioness nominated for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year following World Cup heroics

Mary Earps is one of five players nominated for a top award after playing a starring role for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Earps is up for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year alongside Barcelona and World Cup star Aitana Bonmati, Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo, Germany striker Alexandra Popp and Australia and Chelsea taliswoman Sam Kerr. The winner of the prize will be announced on November 28.

The England goalkeeper is the only Lioness on the list but will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of England stars Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze who have previously picked up the trophy. However, Earps will face stiff competition for top spot, particularly from Bonmati who won the league and Champions League with Barcelona and picked up the Golden Ball at the World Cup after helping inspire Spain to glory Down Under.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's goalkeeper is in the running after shining during the 2022 World Cup. Earps kept three clean sheets across the tournament and saved a penalty in her side's narrow defeat to Spain in the final. Her performances saw her clinch the Golden Glove award. She has since been named England Women's Player of the Year, beating off competition from Bronze and Alex Greenwood.

WHAT NEXT? Earps will be back in action on Friday when England face Belgium in the Nations League at the King Power Stadium.