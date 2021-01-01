Martinelli suffers new injury scare as Arsenal teenager forced out of starting line-up for FA Cup tie vs Newcastle

The Brazilian only resumed playing in December after an absence of more than six months due to a serious knee problem

Gabriel Martinelli was a last-minute injury withdrawal for ahead of Saturday's third-round tie against after hurting himself in the warm-up.

Arsenal confirmed that the 19-year-old turned his ankle minutes before kick-off as he prepared for the match.

Martinelli had been in line to start but was quickly removed from the starting line-up, with Reiss Nelson entering in his stead.

The Gunners were quick to clarify that the decision was merely a "precaution", but it is nevertheless an unwelcome headache for the teenager, who is hoping to re-establish himself in the club's plans following his recent injury woes.

The Brazilian made his first-team return in December against after missing six months of action due to a knee injury, which interrupted his promising start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

He has since gone on to make three starts this season, although he sat out Arsenal's last Premier League clash against as an unused substitute.

Speaking recently of the injury, which he incurred during a training session in June, Martinelli admitted that he wept upon hearing that it would require surgery and a long lay-off.

"I was about to receive the ball and felt a little pain on my knee. Not enough for me to stop practising, but, while we were on the finishing session, I told them that I was in pain," he explained to the Daily Mail .

"They told me to rest and, if I felt the pain the next day, to let them know.

"When I woke up, I felt it but I was able to walk. I thought it was nothing at first, but it was a pain I'd never felt before. I went to the club for the examinations and they said it was not good and I would need surgery. It broke me. I cried a lot."

Martinelli also paid tribute to manager Mikel Arteta for backing him throughout his absence, while pointing out he cannot afford to rush his return to regular first-team duties.

"Mikel talked to me during my recovery," Martinelli added.

"Always calling me to know how I was, even when I returned to for a time in August. When the club needed me, he talked to me again, asking if I was feeling ready to play.

"I said, yes. I still feel a bit of pain in the knee, but the doctors say that it is fine. I've not been able to play 90 minutes yet, but it also needs time. My focus is on getting better and helping Arsenal."