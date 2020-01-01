'Martinelli is an incredible talent' - new Arsenal signing Pablo Mari admires teenage striker

The new Gunners defender thinks the teenage talent has potential to be a star

prodigy Gabriel Martinelli will eventually develop into a 'top player', according to the club's new signing Pablo Mari.

The 18-year-old striker has burst on to the scene for the Gunners this season, scoring 10 goals across 23 matches in all competitions since joining from 's Ituano in the summer.

Mari, who joined Arsenal on loan from Flamengo during the January transfer window, feels Martinelli is unique to other talents at the same age and thinks he will go on to have a successful career

"Martinelli has shown he is a bit different to any other player in terms of his ability," Mari told Arsenal's official website.

"He has great vision and there’s real talent there in terms of his dribbling and his ability to choose the right play.

"His decision-making is improving all the time. Martinelli still has a lot more to show but he has incredible talent and I think gradually he’ll keep developing and become a top player."

Martinelli has started Arsenal's last three Premier League matches - scoring two goals - and looks to be a favourite of fledgling coach Mikel Arteta.

His new Spanish team-mate has been impressed with Martinell's rapid rise and is excited to meet the Brazilian-Italian when training recommences after the Premier League break.

"He has exploded on to the scene and is showing that he’s a great player with a lot of talent," Mari said.

"Obviously he’s still very young, but he’s already had a taste of playing at the top level and he’s doing very well.

"I’ll say congratulations when I meet him, but now he just needs to keep it up and work hard because he’s really talented."

Twenty-six-year-old Mari began his career at Spanish side Mallorca before eventually finding himself at at 2016.

The centre-half never played a game during his three seasons at the Etihad, and was loaned to , NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

Mari headed to Flamengo after being deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, but was picked up by Arsenal on a temporary deal in the recent window after winning the Copa Libertadores with his Brazilian club.