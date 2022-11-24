Why Martinelli ‘arrogance’ is a good thing as Thiago Silva talks up ‘special’ Arsenal & Brazil star

Gabriel Martinelli has been told that the “arrogance” in his game is a good thing, with Thiago Silva talking up the “special” Arsenal and Brazil star.

Surprise selection in Selecao squad

Has impressed in the Premier League

Tite's side looking to land World Cup crown

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old forward was a surprise inclusion in Tite’s squad for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, with his selection raising eyebrows among Selecao icons of past and present. Martinelli has, however, been impressing with a side sat at the top of the Premier League table and is considered to boast the ability and confidence that all elite performers require.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea defender Silva has told The Mirror of international colleague Martinelli: “He’s playing without fear and, if he gets the chance to play, I don't think it will faze him and he’ll just do what we know he can do. I think all attacking players at the top level need that little bit of arrogance - that they know they can do something special - and he has that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside Martinelli, Brazil can also call upon the likes of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar – with Silva determined to help the legendary figure capture a prestigious prize in what could be his final shot at global glory. The veteran defender added: “If it is his last World Cup, then we have to do everything to win for him. Every player who represents Brazil at the World Cup has pressure on them, but for Neymar that pressure has always been different. Since he was a teenager, he has had the hopes of a nation on him and that is a lot of expectation for anybody. He has always handled that well though - look at what he’s done on the pitch. He’s a special player and a special person.”

WHAT NEXT? Brazil are set to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Serbia on Thursday, with the pre-tournament favourites then going on to face Switzerland and Cameroon in their other Group G fixtures.