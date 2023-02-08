Can Marseille cause an upset against PSG?

PSG face Marseille in their round of 16 of the French Cup to book their place into the final eight of the cup competition.

Paris Saint-Germain have once again stitched together a winning run following the defeat to Rennes on 16th January. They have since been undefeated in 4 games, winning their latest game 2-1 against Toulouse. Messi has been in sensational form of late and they will be hoping for the World Cup winning Argentine captain to work his magic again.

Marseille come into this on the back of a 1-3 defeat against Nice in the Ligue 1. Despite the defeat they are currently sat in 2nd position with 46 points, 8 points behind leaders PSG.

Marseille vs PSG probable lineups

Marseille XI (3-4-2-1): Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Clauss, Rongier, Guendouzi, Tavares; Under, Payet; Oliveira

PSG XI (4-1-2-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Marquinhos, Mendes; Sanches; Soler, Fabian; Vitinha; Messi, Ekitike

Marseille vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain will face against Monaco on February 11th in the Ligue 1 before the mouth watering clash with German giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. This will be followed by two games against Lille and Marseille in the Ligue 1.