Marseille plummet to all-time Champions League low after suffering defeat against Porto

The Ligue 1 side now hold the record for the most defeats in a row in football's biggest club competition

's crisis continued with the French club's 13th consecutive loss in the competition on Wednesday, breaking 's record for the most defeats in a row.

Andre Villas-Boas' side went down 2-0 at home against through goals from Zaidu Sanusi and Sergio Oliviera, with both sides ending up with 10 men via second yellows.

The defeat means Marseille surpass Anderlecht's 12 losses in a row in the competition between 2003 and 2005, with the side also going goalless in their continental campaign so far this season.

"We were unlucky," Villas-Boas said to Telefoot post-match. "We had a balanced game in the first half but whoever scores first gets the best. We still had no luck with a ball that is blocked by two of our players.

"We tried to make changes very early in the second half to change things but things are not going in our direction.

"Today I have nothing to say about the players. They fought to the end. They want it, we work well but the luck is not with us.

"There might be a foul on the second goal but we showed some naivety and Porto deserves their victory. Skip the ? We can't end like that, we have to finish correctly. We play Olympiacos next week to keep our fate for third place."

With two matches to play, Marseille remain rooted to the bottom of Group C's table, needing a victory over Olympiacos next week to keep their chances of qualifying for the Europa League alive.

Villas-Boas has previously attempted to take the positives out of Marseille's situation, with the Ligue 1 side in the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Following the 3-0 loss to Porto in earlier this month that tied Anderlecht's record, Villas-Boas insisted that at least his team had qualified for the competition, despite their struggling performances.

"In order to be sh*t in the Champions League, you have to at least qualify for the Champions League," the Portuguese coach said. "We did it and we are being sh*t.

"The record of consecutive defeats? It's a shame that falls upon us."