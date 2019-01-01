Marotta: Spalletti will be at Inter next season

The club is happy with the head coach, according to the general manager

general manager Giuseppe Marotta said Luciano Spalletti will continue as head coach next season.

Former boss Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been linked with Inter, who are on track for their best finish since 2010-11.

However, Marotta insisted coach Spalletti will remain at the helm in 2019-20.

"Have I already chosen the Coach for next year? It is Spalletti, he has a contract, we're happy," Marotta said.

Spaletti has been with Inter since 2017, having previously managed the likes of , Zenit St. Petersburg and .

He has yet to win a trophy with Inter, but won two 's while in charge of Roma as well as Serie A Coach of the Year twice during his first of two stints with the club.

Inter are third in the league following Saturday's 1-1 draw with champions at San Siro.

Not since 2011 - when Inter were runners-up - have the club finished as high as third but Spalletti's men are poised.

Inter have collected 62 points, three more than fourth-placed with four matches remaining.

The first of those four matches comes on Saturday against Spaletti's former club Udinese as Inter face a difficult road match.

After that, the club will face , and in the final three matches of the Serie A season.

While Inter continue to battle it out with several teams for that third spot, just seven points stand between the club and eighth-place .

A push to second, meanwhile, appears like it could be a bridge too far as Napoli maintain a seven-point lead on Inter heading into those final four matches of the campaign.