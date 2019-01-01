Mario Lemina makes transfer plea to Southampton after pre-season tour snub

The Gabon international is seeking for a new adventure after falling out of favour on the south coast

Mario Lemina has told manager Ralph Hassenhuttl of his intention to leave the Premier League club.

A string of injuries hampered Lemina’s campaign with the Saints in the 2018-19 campaign which limited him to 21 league outings.

The 25-year-old moved to from in 2015 but he has not impressed so far with two goals under his belt for the St Mary's Stadium outfit.

Although he is still tied with Southampton until 2022, Lemina said he is in search of a new challenge after he was dropped from the 26-man squad that left for the Saints' pre-season training camp in Austria.

“I still have another three years of my contract. But it is true that I do not rule out the possibility of seeing something else," Lemina told the Mirror.

“The last four months have not been easy for me, with my injury. The coach put his team together. I want to start afresh. So why not leave?

“We have very good discussions with the club. We are in agreement. If I don’t feel good in this project, I can leave.

“They are giving me the opportunity to be able to go elsewhere.”

Lemina could be heading back to the Italian with reportedly leading the chase for his services.

While rumours about his next destination continue to swirl around, the Gabonese midfielder said he is not in a rush to make a decision as he awaits the best offer.

Article continues below

“We are working on it with my agents, we are not putting ourselves under any pressure," he added.

“We are waiting truly for the best project, the best offer. We look at it day by day.

“For the moment, I am at Southampton and I am working the best I can to be in the best possible form.”