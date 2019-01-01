Marhazi and Kortjie score six each as Bantwana beat Comoros 28-0
Oyisa Marhazi and Tiffany Kortjie scored six goals each as South Africa humiliated Comoros 28-0 in Saturday's Cosafa U17 Women's Cup encounter at Francois Xavier Stadium.
Marhazi started the goals surge when she broke the deadlock for Bantwana inside the opening minute of the encounter before captain Jessica Wade scored thrice to make it 4-0 in the 17th minute.
Before half time in Port Louis, Marhazi netted five times and Tiyana Carollissen and Mzingeli hit a brace each while Nabeelah Galant and Nelly Gamede were on target once to make it 15-0.
After the restart, Galant, who hit a treble before Kortjie, scored six while Mzingeli, Philisani Hlela, Yolanda Nduli and Shakira O’Malley netted once each in the big win.
The victory gave Simphiwe Dludlu a perfect 32nd birthday gift as South Africa now hold a massive advantage ahead of their second group game against Botswana at the same venue on Monday.
Meanwhile, Oyisa Marhazi whose first-half double hat-trick inspired Bantwana's triumph was named the Player of the Match.
In the other Group B result, Botswana earlier thrashed Madagascar 6-0 to record a big win at Francois Xavier Stadium.