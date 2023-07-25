Marcus Rashford reveals his toughest opponent & who he hates most: Liverpool or Man City

Marcus Rashford revealed his toughest opponent and who he hates the most, Liverpool or Manchester City, during a chat with Gary Neville.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international signed a new deal with Manchester United until 2028 on the back of an immensely successful season at an individual level which saw him score 30 goals across all competitions. However, he admitted that it is often tough to get the better of defenders, especially if you have someone like City's Kyle Walker.

WHAT THEY SAID: When quizzed about his toughest opponent by Neville during the 'Quickfire Questions' section of The Overlap, he said: "I would probably say Kyle Walker. His physical capabilities are just unbelievable so it's always a tough day. You have to try and catch him off-guard or in the wrong position, but even then he can recover. I just try and drift into places where he can't drift and he has to pass me on."

Although he was fielded more centrally by Erik ten Hag on several occasions during the last season, he admitted that his favourite position is on the flanks.

"Left wing. Although I feel like centre forward you've got less distance to cover to score simple goals, I do prefer left. Left is easier to stay in the game, and from when I was young I've always wanted to be involved in the game. That's why I struggle playing centre forward sometimes because of my patience. You might not touch the ball for 20 minutes, and then your first touch might be an opportunity to score. You have to be mentally switched on. I never enjoyed that aspect of it, but as I've got older I've started to enjoy it a little bit more to play up there," he explained.

"The angles of the runs that you make in behind... most of my game is running in behind and trying to stretch defences and give space to some of the other players, and I feel like I run too far inside sometimes and then I'm running backwards to get the ball. Whereas on the left it's more natural, feels more normal," he further added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been left chasing arch-rivals Liverpool and City in recent years as both their opponents have dominated England and have also won the Champions League. When Rashford was asked whom did he dislike more he did not have any hesitation to pick the Merseyside club.

"'Liverpool. I don't like none of them but I dislike Liverpool more," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will be in action against Wrexham on Tuesday evening at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.