Marcus Berg sends out emotional message before departing Al Ain
Al Ain finished 4th in the Arabian Gulf League this season which was disappointing by their own standards. During his time the 32-year-old won the double with Al Ain and reached the Club World Cup final losing to Real Madrid. He made 41 league appeances scoring an impressive 35 goals.
Time for a new chapter... Im proud and happy for what I achived here and lm now looking forward to new challenges. I want to say a big thank you to all people in @alainfcae , my teammates for two great seasons with writing club history winning the double and reaching the club world cup final 🙌🏻 Thank you coach Zoran and his staff who belived in me and brought me to the club! Thank you #ainawi for the respect and always supporting me through good and bad times 💜 I want to wish the club big success and good luck in the future!
It is not clear where Marcus Berg will play next season but most rumours are suggesting a move back to his home country of Sweden.