Marco Silva rules out 'radical changes' at Everton, despite poor form

The Toffees have had a lengthy break in fixtures, but despite a bad run, the Spanish boss has not used the time to make big changes to his methods

Marco Silva refuted the suggestion should make 'radical changes' to how they play ahead of Tuesday's clash at .

Silva has come under increased scrutiny at 11th-place , with the Toffees having won just three of their last 14 league games.

A defeat at his former club Watford compounded Silva's misery before the Merseysiders were handed a 17-day break due to their absence from the fifth round and 's participation in the final.

And though Silva acknowledged that the gap in fixtures has come at a good time, he insisted that despite concerns over his side's defensive frailties – especially from set-pieces – he has not looked to make large-scale changes to his tactical setup, but rather focus on the fine margins he believes have cost Everton.

"Did you listen, did I say I am happy? No, I am not happy with the results. But to change radically, no," Silva told reporters at a tense end to a pre-match news conference.

"In February if we try to change everything radically, it means everything we did before did not make sense, which is not what I think.

"We did good things in the first four months, so we have to understand why we do not play the same or play with the same confidence.

"It's clear to me the fine details are making a big difference in us not getting the results.

"We are losing points because of detail in some moments, and we have to work more to be more consistent and focused as a team. Just because we had a long break, it does not make sense to make radical changes."

Watford and Everton agreed on a compensation package on Thursday, reported to be in the region of £4m ($5m), following length negotiations after the Hornets officially complained to the Premier League in May 2018 over the Toffees' pursuit of Silva.

But the former boss claimed that the rumoured price tag will have little impact on the way he works.

"I have to justify my job every day," Silva said.

"If I am here it is because the club believes in my job and it is my obligation to justify the quality of my job. It is not because the club does a deal with another club."