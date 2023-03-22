Marc Cucurella admits he had to google Enzo Fernandez before his £106m transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has admitted that he had to google Enzo Fernandez before his record-breaking January move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Fernandez in January

Smashed British record to land World Cup winner

Cucurella didn't know much about midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January in a deal worth £106 million, breaking the British transfer record. The Argentina star became a World Cup winner with his country the previous month, and Cucurella has now admitted that he was unaware of who the midfielder was before watching him in action at Qatar 2022.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I liked to watch matches in which my friends were playing, so I was watching Argentina because of Alexis," the Chelsea star told ESPN’s Sports Center. "I think I said, “I really like number 24, he’s very good!” But I didn’t even know where he played! I had to go and search on my phone! As I watched more games, I told my family and friends that I really liked him a lot. And then he came to Chelsea!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cucurella went on to praise Fernandez after two months working alongside him in the first team at Stamford Bridge, and thinks he will be a valuable asset for Chelsea for years to come.

"I told Enzo that I had liked him at the World Cup. He’s a good guy, I’m waiting for him to cook me a barbeque," he added. "He is very young, but he is very talented with the ball and he is intelligent. He’s still adapting but he’s already played some good games. We have [signed] a great midfielder."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez has admitted his move to Chelsea was stressful but the midfielder has quickly made himself at home at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old has started every Chelsea game since making his debut back in February against Fulham, bagging assists against West Ham and Leicester.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in Premier League action on Sunday, April 1 at home to Aston Villa.