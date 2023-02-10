'Many lies have been told in the press' - Jordi Alba denies Barcelona contract issues

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has revealed he will be willing to lower his salary if the club asks in order to meet strict La Liga financial rules.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alba has seen his playing time slashed this year, but insisted he will be willing to accept a different role in order to support the club. And in a similar fashion to some of Barca's other long-tenured players, Alba conceded that he would agree to a salary reduction in order to help the club secure more financial flexibility.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alba addressed the rumours that he would be unwilling to see his contract altered in an interview with Marca.

"Many lies have been told in the press, but in the end I have always been there, no one can say otherwise," Alba said. "There are things that hurt, but you have to know how to live with it. I know my truth and I am very calm. My intention is to help the club and that both parties are happy."

The left-back also conceded that he won't outstay his welcome at the club:

"The day I feel that I am not capable of defending a club like Barcelona, ​​I will be the first to leave," Alba added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba has found himself surrendering playing time to Balde as manager Xavi tries to ease Barca's future starting left-back into the XI. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has been marred by inconsistency and has only made nine La Liga starts so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALBA? The 33-year-old's contract runs until the end of next season. What happens after that remains to be seen, especially with Balde growing into the side.