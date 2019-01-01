Mane worth triple what Liverpool paid for him - Crouch

The lanky retired forward has hailed the meteoric progress the Senegal international is making at Anfield

Former striker Peter Crouch has been impressed with Sadio Mane's input at Anfield, claiming he's now worth triple the amount he was purchased for, after a fine display against Red Bull Salzburg in the on Tuesday night.

The Reds secured his services in a £30 million deal from in the summer of 2016, though he had previously played for Salzburg between 2012 and 2014.

The 27-year-old Senegalese was at his best once again when he faced his former employers at the Red Bull Arena, assisting Naby Keita's opening goal.

"He’s got a few friends here [at Salzburg]. He’s not the same player he was when he was there,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“We were talking about £30 million being a lot of money, but he’s worth treble that now. It’s incredible his improvement - his finishing, his passing. You know what he’s going to do at times, but you just can’t stop it.”

The 2-0 victory was more than enough for Liverpool to make it to the Champions League Round of 16 which takes place next February.

They hold an eight-point lead atop the Premier League standings and host on Saturday afternoon.