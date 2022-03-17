'Mane situation makes me sick' - Liverpool manager Klopp laments after win over Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is frustrated that his attacker Sadio Mane does not get free-kicks when fouled.

On Wednesday night, the Senegal international played 90 minutes as the Reds claimed a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League fixture staged at the Emirates. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were on target for the Anfield side who are now just a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

However, despite the win, the German cited his disappointment after feeling his star forward was not protected enough against the hosts.

"The situation with Sadio Mane, I am sick of it!" Klopp said as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

"I just am sick of it that you take a player out of it and they could have done what they wanted, everything. They fouled him and he did not get fouled. That was what I was talking about. It was nothing to do with the game. I have no idea.

"Maybe someone can explain to me why Sadio doesn't get free-kicks. Don't tell me he is a diver or whatever, he is not. I know him better than anyone else and he is not!

"Maybe if he has one, it is not a clear foul but it is always like this. Maybe there is a little contact and he goes down but then you see it in the situation. Or for the proper [fouls] he doesn't get them and that is what I don't like."

Klopp also commented on the recent fixture congestion despite collecting the vital win over the Mikel Arteta team.

"I think we had six more games than Arsenal [since the Carabao Cup semi-final], you can see that as well… we constantly travel, we go here, we go there, we are in the hotel and stuff like this. Since we met last time we had six games more than them I think, 13 and seven if I am right," the former Borussia Dortmund coach continued.

Article continues below

"Thirteen games is really mad and it will not stop. Actually, I don’t complain, we don’t complain, it’s just how it is. We wake up in a different hotel and somebody tells you where the restaurant is and you try to remember the number of your room, that’s our life at the moment.

"That’s why I am so happy... obviously because coming here to Arsenal in that moment, against this team, winning 2-0, that’s really special. That’s really special."