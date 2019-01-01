Mane & Salah keep Liverpool’s title hopes alive

With City getting past Palace earlier, pressure was on the Reds to grab a win against a top opposition in Chelsea, and their African stars delivered

are back at the summit of the English Premier League log after Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah inspired them to a 2-0 victory over at Anfield.

Going into the clash, the Reds’ drive towards the title meant they needed the win more than their London visitors, but a 3-1 victory over at Selhurst Park - that pushed the hosts to the second spot - meant they headed into the match the more pressured side.

After a cagey first half that saw the duo unable to convert half chances; one which they took turns to create, they sparked to live within two second-half minutes, with Salah's piledriver sealing his former employers’ defeat.

Mane header at the back post, off a perfect Roberto Firmino cross, put Jurgen Klopp's men in front in the 51st minute before Salah rifled in a long-range effort to the top left corner to double their lead two minutes later.

Chelsea, through Eden Hazard, had two chances to half their deficit but the woodwork and Alisson respectively stood in their way.

Mane, who was the Premier League Player of the Month for March, continues his rich vein of form while Salah would be glad with his return to form making it two goals in as much outings since his eight-game goal drought.

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita continued his impressive form in the Reds’ midfield and was excused after the hour mark.

Liverpool are now two points better than second-placed City [73] who have a game in hand and will hope to keep up with the momentum.