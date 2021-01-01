Mane offers Liverpool future hint in ‘more proud than ever’ claim

The Senegalese forward is among those to have seen a move elsewhere mooted, but he is looking to “keep fighting” at Anfield

Sadio Mane has suggested that his immediate future will continue to lie at Liverpool, with the Senegalese forward claiming to be “more proud than ever” to be associated with the reigning Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old is among those to have seen a move away from Merseyside mooted, with Real Madrid reported to form part of an ever-growing list of suitors.

Change appears to be on the cards for Jurgen Klopp’s side following a testing 2020-21 campaign, but Mane is ready to “keep fighting” and help the Reds bounce back stronger next season.

What has been said?

Mane, who is on African Cup of Nations qualifying duty at present, has told reporters of the challenges faced this term and those still to come: “I am happy, I am really enjoying sharing the pitch with my team-mates for Liverpool Football Club.

“We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again.

“When you are a fighter you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions.

“Being together with my team-mates always gives me high energy.

“In football – and in life in general – you can't expect anything, and for years and years this complicated situation has not happened.

“We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see it is like how life is.”

Mane added on what Liverpool need to do from here: “To change it? Nothing else but stick together, be positive and fight.

“This is what we try to do to change this situation and I'm sure that it will change.

“I am more proud than ever to be a Liverpool player.”

Mane’s record at Liverpool

The Reds snapped a proven performer up from domestic rivals Southampton for £34 million ($47m) in the summer of 2016.

Considerable value has been found in that deal, with Mane hitting 93 goals through 207 appearances.

He has helped Liverpool to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League crowns, while also claiming a Golden Boot in 2018-19.

Mane’s output has dipped this season, with 12 goals and five assists recorded in 37 appearances, but he remains a key cog in Klopp’s machine and is tied to a contract through to 2023.

